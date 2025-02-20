 
Lady Gaga unveils ‘Mayhem' release date and track list

Lady Gaga is set to release her upcoming album, ‘Mayhem’ in March

February 20, 2025

Lady Gaga just announced the track list and release date of her album, Mayhem.

Her album contains some already popular tracks of the singer, that include, Disease, Abracadabra and her Grammy award winning song, Die With A Smile, a collaboration with Bruno Mars.

At the time of the announcement of Mayhem, Gaga mentioned, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.”

The album follows the Bad Romance hitmaker’s 2020 album, Chromatica, describing the creative process of Mayhem as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

In the album, to be released on March 7, following songs will be heard by music lovers:

Abracadabra, Garden of Eden, Perfect Celebrity, Vanish Into You, Killah feat. Gesaffelstein, Zombieboy, LoveDrug, How Bad Do U Want Me, Don’t Call Tonight, Shadow Of A Man, The Beast Blade of Grass, Die With A Smile with Bruno Mars.

Following the release of Mayhem, Lady Gaga will also take the stage of Saturday Night Live or SNL and perform double duty as both the host of the program as well as the musical guest. 

