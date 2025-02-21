Alan Ritchson gets honest about his 'bad' classmate

Alan Ritchson did not mince words about his former classmate Matt Gaetz, calling him an “adversary.”



During an interview with GQ, he opened up about his views about the former GOP congressman, as they both went to the same high school in Florida.

“That ************. We are adversaries,” he continued. “It's shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody — knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he's made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals — he's just not a good dude!”

Alan dislikes Matt so much that he said seeing politicians like him inspired him to enter politics.

“There’s part of me that wants to get into politics to outdo somebody like him for good, and there’s part of me that’s like, I’m not duplicitous enough to succeed in politics,” he noted.

“There are certain people that do a good job of staying true to who they are, but they’re ineffective. I think Bernie Sanders is a hero. But it’s like, what has he accomplished?” Alan concluded with a question.