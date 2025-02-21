Will Smith spills secret plans for casting Zendaya

Will Smith is onboard for having Zendaya in a sequel to his popular movie.



The actor, who famously starred in 2008 superhero movie Hancock, wants to recruit the ‘Euphoria’ star in part two.

Smith made a surprise appearance on influencer xQc's Twitch stream on Wednesday, Feb. 19, where he said: "They be leaking all my information.”

Smith then spilled: "There's a really cool, really cool Hancock 2 idea. We haven't even talked about it, so I'll give you on little piece — Zendaya will be being approached for Hancock 2, for a role in Hancock 2."

The actor then went onto speak about Michael B Jordan, noting: "There's a scope of understanding that Michael B. Jordan has that everybody doesn't have.”

Smith said of the younger actor: "He's a rare one, he's a rare one."