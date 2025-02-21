Nina Dobrev flexes her styling skills

Nina Dobrez has learned a thing or two about hair to save herself from frequent stops at the salon.

The Vampire Diaries star, 36, recently flaunted an additional styling skill in an Instagram video after once flexing about her blowdry skills.

The recent video showed Dobrev cutting her own bangs as she got her hands on a pair of thinning shears.

"In case you were wondering how we dooooooo it ✂️," she captioned the video that was set to the tunes of This Is How We Do It playing in the background.

Dobrev's fans know bangs are a staple when it comes to big occasions. She recently cut her bangs in an impulsive move as she was getting ready for what she thought was a Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour, only to find later that it was a dinner date Shaun White had planned to propose to her on November 14, 2024.

In an Instagram video that captured the moments before White, 38, popped the question, the actress asked her glam team to switch it up and give her bangs, midway through getting ready. Dobrev had to drape a paper towel across her forehead to save her makeup from smudging.

Dobrev sported the look back in 2018 as well, which she got once candid about in an exchange with People Magazine.

The actress noted that while the bangs make a great, edgy addition to her everyday looks, they typically add a lot of time to her getting-ready morning routine.

In August 2023, one month after debuting her new 'do, Dobrev explained to the publication how she keeps her bangs so picture-perfect.

"My hairstylist, we did a FaceTime, and he taught me how to blow it out myself, and I use the Kevin Murphy Doo Over Dry Powder Finishing Hairspray," she said. "It's the only thing I put on my bangs after they've been blown out."

"It makes them more texturized and dirty looking, which is what you want when you have bangs," she added. "You don't want them to be clean, surprisingly."