Meghan Markle’s rebranding efforts ‘just don’t seem to work’

Meghan Markle’s decision to rename her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever has sparked controversy.

A former royal butler claimed that the constant rebranding has led to repeated setbacks for the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry.

Former Royal butler Grant Harrold noted that it is making it difficult for Meghan and Prince Harry to establish a successful brand outside traditional royal norms.

"It's a bit of a disaster, isn't it, for her? She's trying to launch this brand, and she's already had to rename it,” he told GB News.

“And then when I saw the logo, it's very similar to the Spanish town's [of Porreres], so it's not great,” he added.

"I think the town has actually said they're going to possibly fight her on this, so this isn't a great start to her new brand."

He further added, "It's constantly this rebranding thing that's going on, which is quite interesting. We've had different brands - way back to Sussex Royal at the very beginning, we've now got this new lifestyle series that's coming out, and obviously, she's got this new brand that's going to go alongside it - it's very difficult.

"This is not something royals typically do. Prince Harry is a senior member of the Royal Family, so it's kind of uncharted territory that they're going into. And this is a bit of a disaster, because everything they seem to do when it comes to branding, it just doesn't seem to work."