King Charles awards medals amid Meghan Markle's major announcement

King Charles awarded the first-ever Humanitarian Medals at Buckingham Palace earlier this week amid Meghan Markle’s announcement about her new project.

According to palace, the medal, first announced in January 2025, were awarded to those in public service and members of humanitarian organisations, such as charities, who respond in support of human welfare during or in the aftermath of a crisis.

This includes providing disaster relief or aid provision in hazardous circumstances such as conflict zones.

The royal family and the Cabinet Office jointly shared a video of King Charles saying “Earlier this week, HM The King awarded the first-ever Humanitarian Medals at Buckingham Palace. Meet some of the aid workers who were honoured...”

King Charles awards come amid Meghan Markle’s announcement regarding her new project.

She took to Instagram and shared a video to reveal her new project.

Meghan announced, “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.

“‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me.”