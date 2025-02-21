Inside Alec Baldwin’s struggles after 'Rust' tragedy

Alec Baldwin discussed the emotional toll the on-set shooting incident and subsequent legal battles have had on him and his family.

The 66-year-old actor opened up about the impact of the 2021 Rust shooting, that killed a coworker, Halyna Hutchins, during the premiere of his TLC reality show, The Baldwins.

“This has been just surreal,” Baldwin told his wife, Hilaria, in the episode, adding that he often worries more about how it has affected her than himself.

“I mean, I can't even believe that we're going through this, and I always feel more in pain about you than me, because I think to myself, well, you know, I'm going to try to my best to just get through it, and I think what it's done to you and how much it's hurt you and everything,” quoted the actor.

He also revealed that the past year had been especially difficult, with moments when he struggled to get out of bed.

“This past year was just terrible. There were times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, ‘Wow, my kids. I can't get up.’ That's not like me. I'm not like that at all, not in any way am I like that. Never.” He added

His wife shared that Baldwin's mental health has visibly declined since he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a case later dismissed in July.

She noted that his OCD has worsened, and he has been diagnosed with PTSD.

For those unversed, the shooting occurred on Oct. 27, 2021, when a prop gun Baldwin was holding discharged on the set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin has since maintained that he did not pull the trigger and was unaware that the gun contained live ammunition.