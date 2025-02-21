Meghan Markle given 'open invitation' to join cast of hit show

 
Meghan Markle has an open invitation to make her big acting comeback

February 21, 2025

Meghan Markle can return as Rachel Zane whenever she wants to, per Suits creator Aaron Korsh.

Korsh spoke about the possibility of Meghan’s return in a cameo while attending the premiere of Suits LA.

“So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor,” Korsh told People. “I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that.”

“So I think it blows up the world too much,” he continued. “Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back.”

When asked if that means Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has an open invitation to rejoin the show, he replied: “Of course. Of course. Always. But I think realistically, it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that. Yeah.”

Meghan played Rachel Zane from season one till season seven of Suits and exited in 2018 before tying the knot with Prince Harry.

Suits LA was created after the original show saw an immense resurgence in its popularity when it became available to stream on Netflix. 

