Meghan Markle hit for playing ‘innocent' despite being a mother of two

February 22, 2025

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for reinventing herself into something ‘innocent’ despite being a mother of two already.

Columnist Judith Woods made these comments in her piece for The Daily Telegraph.

The conversation began with the writer questioning the rebrand, but admitting, “What I do know is that it’s a painfully apposite summation of Meghan’s ill-fated back-of-an-envelope career since fleeing these shores.”

After all, “The charity, the podcast, the philanthropy, the film productions, the whole American Riviera Orchard thing, doomed. As Ever.”

So, “Is it any wonder her latest lifestyle venture already looks set to end in toe-curling failure?” the author questioned considering the fact that “not least because the Duchess of Sussex is a 43-year-old mother of two, yet appears to have reinvented herself as an ingénue.”

For those unversed, the word ‘ingénue’ refers to a woman that is often innocent and even unsophisticated.

But still before concluding she also added, “It’s all there in the optics of her Instagram, with its dreamy down-home video footage of her walking and giggling and disingenuously touching her face with an air of pinch-me-I’m-dreaming astonishment.”

