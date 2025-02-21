Dua Lipa's boyfriend Callum Turner ruled out as next James Bond?

Amazon's MGM Studios will take creative control of the "James Bond" film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the technology giant (AMZN.O), opens new tab said on Thursday.

The deal will allow Amazon to take on a more hands-on role with the series as fans await the 26th Bond film and the reveal of who will don the iconic tuxedo after Daniel Craig's 2021 exit.

"Happy Valley" actor James Norton, "Divergent" star Theo James and "Kick-Ass" actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson are among those with the highest odds to play the suave spy according to betting website Ladbrokes, although fans have speculated about heavyweights including Idris Elba and Henry Cavill.

British actor Callum Turner's name also frequently surfaced in discussions about the next James Bond.

UK's The Daily Express cited him as a potential 007, quoting a source in 2022 saying he’s drawn "much interest" from Bond producers.

Turner himself has addressed the rumors, jokingly telling People in December 2023 that his mom might be behind the buzz, while expressing admiration for producer Barbara Broccoli.

According to some latest reports, his odds as the potential candidate to play James Bond have decreased since his name over the time.

Fan discussions have also pitched him for the role, praising his charisma and physicality from projects like Masters of the Air. Posts on X, including one from February 21, 2025, further reflect ongoing fan speculation, suggesting him as Bond with ties to his real-life connections like Dua Lipa for the theme song.

Broccoli has hinted the next Bond will be a man in his thirties, ensuring a long run in the role.