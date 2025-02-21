 
The Notorious B.I.G.'s mom breathes her last at 72

The Notorious B.I.G.’s mom passed away in hospice care

Web Desk
February 21, 2025

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mom breathes her last at 72

The Notorious B.I.G.’s mom, Voletta Wallace, just passed away.

The late 1990’s pioneer rapper’s mom breathed her last at the age of 72, in hospice care, due to natural causes, Friday morning in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the Monroe County Coroner, as per TMZ.

Christopher George Latore Wallace, renowned by his stage names the Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, and Biggie, is regarded as one of the best rappers of all time, whose legend only grew after his death.

His mother, successfully ran his estate throughout her lifetime and by the time of Voletta’s demise, the legendary rapper’s net worth was around $160 million, which is almost ten times the $10 million worth it was estimated at when Biggie was murdered.

Voletta even had a hand in producing the 2009 famous biopic, Notorious, where her character was portrayed by Angela Bassett.

The Notorious B.I.G was most known for his laidback delivery of lyrics and grim content that he brought to is audience through narrating personal life experiences in his raps.

After he was caught up in a rather publicized beef with icon Tupac Shakur, he was suspected of being involved in his murder but was shockingly assassinated, six months after Tupac’s death, by an unknown attacker. 

