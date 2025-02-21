Photo: Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston love to talk 'gossip and politics': Source

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston reportedly have shared interests.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the duo have grown close to each other over the years, and Selena Gomez reportedly sees the Friends veteran as her mentor.

During a chat with Elle from November 2024, Selena gushed over the former wife of Brad Pitt by saying, “She was one the of the first women in Hollywood that I had really met.”

She also addressed, “Jennifer always gives me advice on personal stuff or even just, like, dealing with all the craziness. Sometimes this town can get lonely, so it’s nice to have people to look up to.”

Now, a new insider shared with the outlet, “Jen and Selena have a deep respect for each other and are in touch all the time.”

“They’ll grab lunch in Beverly Hills or Jen will invite Selena over for dinner or a glass of wine,” the source continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “They love to chill and catch up on gossip and politics — or trade beauty and fashion tips!”