Photo: Mariah Carey's shocking views about Madonna laid bare

Mariah Carey reportedly thinks that she is doing a lot better than Madonna.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source recently told Life & Style that Mariah Carey believes that she and her rumoured beau Anderson Paaks have proved to be a better match than Madonna and her boytoy Akeem Morris.

Elaborating on Mariah’s views about Madonna, a source told the outlet, “There’s just no way they are on equal footing with her boy toy.”

They went on to explain, “He’s got no career of his own, so in Mariah’s view she’s beating Madonna at this petty game,” after which they resigned from the chat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Madonna and Akeem Morris have reportedly reconciled after a brief hiatus in their relationship. Following their breakup, it was alleged that the legendary songstress decided to call it quits with the musician as he was unfaithful to Madonna.

On the other hand, Mariah and Anderson’s romance has also been heating up as the songbird’s rumoured boy toy is trying hard to finalize divorce from wife, Jaylyn Chang, per In Touch.