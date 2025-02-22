Kelsea Ballerini pauses concert to comfort bullied boy

Kelsea Ballerini shared a powerful message during her Patterns tour stop at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On February 20, the singer and songwriter gave a heartwarming message to a young boy.

When Kelsea noticed the boy holding a sign that read, "I get bullied at school because I am a boy and I love you. Can we take a selfie?" she paused the show to speak to him directly.

She said, "I guarantee you every single person in here has had someone say something to them that has hurt their feelings."

"And I promise you, also, the person that’s saying mean things, it’s coming from a place of insecurity. I promise, I promise," the songstress added.

"They don’t know what they don’t like about themselves, and so they’re projecting it onto you — that’s a big word, I know. I’ve been in so much therapy. But it doesn’t make it fair, and it doesn’t make it right, and I’m really sorry that anyone’s ever said anything mean to you."

"That’s not okay. But you're okay. You're more than okay. Are you having a good time? That's all I care about," Kelsea added.

After the boy shared that it was his first ever concert, Kelsea Ballerini asked him for a selfie, making the crowd cheer loudly.

"Do you hear all your friends right now? These are all your friends. Don’t forget that. We got you. We have him, right? That makes me want to cry," Kelsea said.