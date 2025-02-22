Lady Gaga to mark return to Brazil a decade later

Lady Gaga is set to deliver a historic performance at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

On May 3, the 14-time Grammy Award winning singer will mark her first time performing in the country since 2012.

Apart from being a free concert, it would also aim to take place on a customize stage, built to bring the Born This Way singer’s creative vision to life.

Fans from all over the world are expected to attend the monumental event, which would be open to public on first-come, first-served basis.

This show would also mark the launch of Todo Mundo no Rio, a new initiative which is created by Bonus Track and presented by Corona to highlight how much entertainment has impacted Rio de Janeiro.

The platform would present large-scale cultural events for the next several years which would start with Gaga’s historic performance.

In partnership with Live Nation, Bonus Track would be producing the event who also have events such as Madonna’s Celebration Tour finale in 2024, the Rolling Stones’ 2006 concert, and all of Paul McCartney’s tours in Brazil since 1990, to their credit.