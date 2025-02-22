Katie Price gets new acting role

Katie Price has her hands on a new acting role in another theatrical capacity after recently starring in Cinderella.

While her earlier gig was with showbiz legend Kerry Katona, Price will next be starring opposite EastEnders star Bobby Davro in Pinocchio, Daily Mail reported.

Price's new role will feature her as a fairy alongside former Casualty actress Amanda Henderson.

The reality star, 46, was welcomed onboard by producers via an Instagram post.

"We are delighted to announce that Katie Price and Casualty’s Amanda Henderson will be sharing the role of Fairy across the dates of this year’s Easter Panto tour."

"They will join the previously announced casting of Bobby Davro as Stromboli plus Easter Panto favourites Ryan Greaves, Kate Salmon, and Phyl Harries."

Price's new acting project could earn her a five-figure cheque for the appearance, similar to her last stint in pantomime.

The show will open in Northwich at the end of March before continuing on Sevenoaks, Clacton, and Northampton.

She was twice been declared bankrupt, including in 2019 over her unpaid bills.

The OnlyFans model recently had two bankruptcies discharged following a hearing at a specialist court in London, yet leaving her with a £750,000 pending tax debt.

She is set to face court over that bankruptcy on April 8.