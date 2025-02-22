Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro spark dating rumors after recent outing

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro were recently seen together, sparking romance rumors.

The We Live in Time actor, 41, and the A Complete Unknown actress, 34 were spotted spending quality time together for the second time as per a report by Jared.

Garfield and Barbaro watched a performance of Richard II at the Bridge Theatre on London's West End, casting Jonathan Bailey,

A clip was posted on social media on a fan page on Instagram, in which both can be seen wearing baseball caps Barbaro's blue and Andrew's red

In the video uploaded on February 20, the pair were sitting side by side in the audience to watch the drama, were dressed casually, and had a conversation before the show started.

They were previously spotted together in January at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles, posing alongside Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg.

It is pertinent to mention that Garfield last dated spiritual reader Kate Tomas. They first started dating in March 2024 however, later in October, Tomas revealed they had parted ways.

His previous relationship was with his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone in the 2010s and model Alyssa Miller in late 2021.