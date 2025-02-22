Christopher Reeve's son reveals why he'll never take on Superman role

Christopher Reeve's son reveals why he'll never take on the Superman role

Christopher Reeve's youngest son Will Reeve opened up about why he never considered playing Superman's iconic role for himself.

During a recent appearance, the 32-year-old ABC News correspondent on Live with Kelly and Mark talked about his cameo in the upcoming Superman reboot.

The co-host Kelly Ripa inquired if he was ever offered to play Superman.

Will responded by saying, "No, I’ve never gotten the ask. I learned at an early age from my parents, who were both accomplished performers, that in order to succeed in entertainment, or really anything, but certainly in entertainment, you need to need the craft like you need air to breathe."

It is pertinent to mention that Will's dad famously played the role of Clark Kent in the 1970s and 1980s Superman movies. He passed away in 2004 at the age of 52.

"It has to be a core part of who you are," Will told Kelly and her cohost Mark Consuelos. "For me, I acted in school plays and things, but that was just part of who I was. I didn’t need it. I realized as an ambitious person, I should channel my energies into the things that I’m really passionate about, which is what led me to journalism."

Elsewhere in the interview, Will revealed that his part in the forthcoming superhero movie reboot equals one dialogue. Kelly and Mark asked how his work as a journalist and work as an actor get compared.

"I was terrified is how it compared," Will remarked.

"I do live television for a living every day, and that gives sort of good nerves, there's an excitement about it," he added.