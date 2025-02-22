'Suits' star Gabriel Macht breaks silence on return to the US

Gabriel Macht is having "bittersweet" feelings about being back in the US.

“It's nice to be here. It's bittersweet," the actor and producer, 53, shared at the February 20 Los Angeles premiere of Suits LA.

Macht is the only alumnus confirmed to be reprising his role in the legal series, who shot to fame with his role as lawyer Harvey Specter for nine seasons.

For now, there are no plans for Megan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, to reprise her role, The New York Times reported, citing filmmaker Aaron Korsh who clarified that "if she wants to, she's always welcome back.”

“I didn't want to just flood this show with all the Suits characters. It is not my intention to make a Season 10," he told the publication.

Macht and his wife, actress Jacinda Barrett, previously decided to leave the country with their two children—daughter Satine, 17, and son Luca, 10—and are keeping the location of their new home a secret.

The Suits star, who grew up in Los Angeles, also reflected on seeing the aftermath of the tragic wildfires that erupted in January.

“I took a tour of the Palisades today and that was heartbreaking. This is where I grew up and there's a lot of people struggling right now. It's tough,” he told People Magazine.

“It's nice to be in blue skies and it's nice to see the resilience of the city. We'll definitely bounce back, but they're challenging times.”

Macht added that “as we're in a bit of a crisis,” he hopes Suits LA can serve as an “escape” for viewers and “a nice little pocket to dive into once a week.”

Macht first met Barrett, who is originally from Australia, in 2000 on a blind date.

The pair later married in a private ceremony in 2004 and welcomed a daughter and a son in 2007 and 2014 respectively.

Suits LA premieres Sunday, February 23 on NBC.