Britney Spears pays huge sum to avoid 'media circus' in legal fight with father

Britney Spears reportedly paid a huge sum to settle her legal battle with father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship.

Although the settlement was reached in April 2024, the details emerged a year later.

For those unaware, the Toxic singer and her father had been entangled in legal disputes since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. As per the arrangement, Jamie controlled Britney’s personal and financial affairs. However, Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, had accused Jamie of misconduct, which he denied.

People Magazine has revealed that as part of the settlement Britney paid $2.12 million in legal fees.

The outlet shared that Britney agreed to pay two law firms, $500,000 to Saul Ewing and $1.62 million to Willkie Farr & Gallagher. She reportedly paid both amounts within 60 days to avoid additional fees.

Notably, the agreement resolves all conservatorship-related disputes without either party admitting wrongdoing.

An insider told the outlet that “It was a great result for Britney because it also avoided the possibility of ever having her testify in court, which she did not want to do, and avoided a media circus.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears’ attorney shared that he “is thrilled that the case was settled.”

“He has only ever wanted what is best for Britney, whom he loves very much. Jamie’s work as conservator has ultimately been vindicated and the world knows how hard he worked to protect her,” the attorney added.

It is worth mentioning that Britney Spears’ legal battle and her personal journey is detailed in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.