Olivia Rodrigo shares special message after turning 22

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 22nd birthday on February 20, 2025

February 22, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo has shared glimpses from her 22nd birthday celebration.

On February 20, 2025, the singer-songwriter and actress turned 22-years-old.

Following the special birthday celebration surrounded by close friends, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos.

The first photo showed Rodrigo enjoying her spaghetti while the second featured the Deja Vu crooner posing with her friends around fire.

The third in the carousel was a video clip that showed Rodrigo blowing a candle on her cake.

Moreover, other photos showed Rodrigo posing outdoors along with a stunning photo from the beach.

Rodrigo expressed her gratitude towards fans in the caption, stating, “Thank u for all the birthday wishes!!! I feel like the luckiest girl alive!!!”

She went on to add, “grateful for this year and all the love, friendship, music, magic and spaghetti I got to experience! cheers to 22!!!”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love. One user wrote, “my fav friend group ever.”

“the cutest birthday girl in the world,” another user added.

