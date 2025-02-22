Meagan Tandy, Branden Wellington spill secrets about newlywed life

Meagan Tandy and Branden Wellington are embracing newlywed life, calling it a journey of learning and "adapting."

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 16th Annual African-American Film Critics Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19, the couple, who got married last September, talked about the early months of marriage.

The 39-year-old Tandy revealed that it has been an “adjustment,” as it is the first time she has lived with someone as an adult.

"I've only ever lived with my parents, and when I moved out of the house, I lived by myself," she stated.

Wellington also took part in the conversation and joked that he made a big sacrifice for peace at home.

"I give her most of the closet space so I am the nice guy. I give up the majority of shoe life for this lady,” the Sistas actor chimed.

He went on to note that now that they are living together and "combining" their lives, they are learning more about each other every day as they have set up routines and systems to keep their relationship running smoothly.

Wellington quipped, "I'm an early bird so I get up early and I know I got the day shift with the dog. So I'm going to do that so she can get her sleep.”

On the other hand, Tandy mentioned that she has learnt to be more patient and flexible.

"Especially sisters, we were very independent, we're strong, we got our own ways. So having to adapt to now being with somebody and how they do things and having patience with that, that's what I'm learning," she explained.

For the unversed, Tandy and Wellington first interacted in 2017 when she was filming Survivor's Remorse in Atlanta.

They went on a date before Wellington flew back to New York City to film the last season of Orange Is the New Black.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2018, Tandy and Wellington officially became a couple, and on Christmas Day in 2023, Wellington proposed.