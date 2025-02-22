Pink, Carey Hart share insight into marriage of 19 years

Pink and Carey Hart are sharing how they keep their marriage going

Pink and Carey Hart are sharing insights into their 19-year-long marriage.

Carey, a retired motocross racer, told Life & Style how their marriage has worked this far.

“I don’t think it is any magical formula other than listen to the other person, communicate and authentically be there for each other,” Carey remarked.

He acknowledged that there have been roadblocks in their relationship and the couple briefly split up in 2003 and 2008.

“Life isn’t easy; it’s always about coming back to the table,” he reflected.

Chiming in, Pink noted that the duo speak “two different languages,” which they navigate in couples counseling sessions with longtime life coach Vanessa Inn.

She told Extra!: “We both come from families that gave up, and that’s OK. But for us, we don’t want to do that.”

She praised her husband for his supportive attitude, saying that he’s “just the most sensitive, supportive guy in the world.”

The So What singer added: “Any dream I’ve ever had, [ he’s been like,] ‘Yes, I’m with you.’”

Carey also shared insight into their family dynamic after Pink’s tour came to an end, saying, “My wife finally wrapped up her world tour just before Thanksgiving and we’re just kind of getting back into a normal home routine. My kids went from staying in penthouses and hotels and home-schooling to getting back to school and getting up at seven o’clock every morning. But they ’re enjoying it. They’re back to being normal kids with their friends and afterschool stuff.”

Pink and Carey Hart began dating in 2001 and share kids Willow, 13, and Jameson, 8.