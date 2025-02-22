 
Sebastian Roche confirms major shake-ups in '1923' season 2

'The Originals' star just gave a shocking insight into '1923' season 2 and it’s full of twists and turns

Web Desk
February 22, 2025

Sebastian Roche confirms major shake-ups in '1923' season 2

Sebastian Roche recently got candid and opened up about what viewers can expect in 1923 season 2 after a two-year wait.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 60-year-old actor, who plays Father Renaud in the Paramount+ series, said the new season is "very satisfactory" and will change the show’s characters "forever."

Roche quipped, “For me, season 2 is a season about journeys. All the characters go on a journey and yeah, it's very satisfactory.”

“I mean, when you read all the scripts, you realise that at the beginning, you were establishing the characters. Of course, Spencer was on a journey back home. But now you realise every character is on a journey of their own and not only a physical but a psychological journey. And these journeys are going to change these people forever,” he explained.

The Vampire Diaries star also talked about his character, saying he welcomed Father Renaud’s upcoming changes "wholeheartedly" and called the experience "a great adventure."

“And what I loved about my character is how complex my journey—how transformational Father Renaud's journey is—as he stumbles along in his quest to find this girl. What does she represent? It's a real transformational journey for him,” Roche noted.

For the unversed, the first season of 1923 debuted on December 18, 2022, on Paramount+.

It is pertinent to mention that the second season of 1923 is set to premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025, on Paramount+. 

