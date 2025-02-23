Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton struggling to 'move past' their 'massive rivalry'

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's cold war has been laid bare by an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales have developed an internal rivalry towards one another ever since they shared an office at Kensington Palace.

Newsweek’s royal editor Jack Royston tells The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show: “There was 100 per cent definitely a massive rivalry between the Sussexes and the Waleses dating back to when they were sharing a private office at Kensington Palace."

“And this sort of thing, you would absolutely cut and dry say, was a 100 per cent massive rivalry.”

Jack continued: “They would want to be competing and outdoing each other, so there probably is a bit of that.

The expert added: "I mean, it's hard to move past that."

“I'm sure that there is an instinct to want to outdo the other couple, whether it's the Waleses or the Sussexes.”

This comes as a Royal insider claimed: “Meghan seemed uncomfortable having to so publicly play ‘second fiddle’ to William and Kate as the superior royals in the palace hierarchy.”