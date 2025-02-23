'Suits LA' star Stephen Amell shares how his daughter helped with the role

Stephen Amell has made a surprising revelation about his new role in Suits LA.

Speaking with People Magazine, Amell, who is father to Maverick Alexandra and Bowen Auguste, revealed that his daughter has helped him rehearse lines for the pilot episode.

The Arrow actor recalled a sweet moment, saying, "There’s this line where Ted says, and it’s very early on, so I don’t think I’m spoiling too much where I’m trying to sign this client, and the character says to me, ‘Have they signed?’ And they say, ‘If you’re not signing right now, I’ll cut off my left ball if they’re not signing right now.'"

"And then they sign and my character goes, ‘Left ball lives.’ My daughter thought that was the funniest thing she’s ever heard,” Stephen continues. “Even now, whenever I mention that I’m going to work, she’s like, ‘Left ball lives, Dad. Left ball lives,'" he added.

Amell also revealed if Maverick, 11, is allowed to watch the show, saying, "Oh, sure. Yeah, yeah, yeah."

"I don’t know if we’d let her watch it if I wasn’t on it, but when you’re on it, there’s a special dispensation given for children," Stephen Amell added.

Suits LA is scheduled to release on February 23, 2025.