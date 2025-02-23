Jennifer Lopez steps out of her mansion post divorce with Ben Affleck

 
Jennifer Lopez showcases her massive diamond ring during a rare outing in Hidden Hills after finalizing divorce with Ben Affleck

February 23, 2025

Jennifer Lopez was seen flashing a dazzling diamond ring while leaving her newly purchased $21 million mansion in Hidden Hills on Saturday.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker was spotted in her Cadillac Escalade passenger seat, dressed in a cozy white sweater with a floral design, just days after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck.

According to Daily Mail, the sighting came as Lopez celebrated the 17th birthday of her twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Moreover, she took to Instagram to post a heartfelt video montage featuring cherished moments with her children, captioning it as, "Seventeen. I love you beyond forever," accompanied by two coconut emojis, a nod to their family nickname.

Meanwhile, Lopez has officially settled into the exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood, while Affleck has moved into a $20 million home in Brentwood following their split, as per the publication. 

It is worth mentioning that their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion, purchased in 2023, remains on the market after a previously accepted offer fell through.

