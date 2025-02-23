Mariah Carey leaves fans stunned with her golf night look

Mariah Carey leaves fans stunned with her beauty during golf night

Mariah Carey left fans mesmerized after sharing a series of new photos while enjoying a night at Topgolf.

The 55-year-old music icon took to Instagram on Saturday to showcase her look while donning a sheer black lace bodysuit.

While posing at the golf club, Carey playfully captioned the post, "Reinventing golf attire."

Moreover, fans were quick to praise her timeless beauty, with comments like "snatched," "skinny legend," and "Damn, you look good!" flooding the post.

Meanwhile, some even questioned how she continues to defy aging, with one fan writing, "Seriously, when are you gonna start aging?"

According to Daily Mail, Carey has previously revealed her photography secrets, emphasizing the importance of good lighting.

In regards to this, she once shared on the Las Culturistas podcast, "I can't with the overhead lighting," while adding that she avoids harsh lights in elevators, doorways, and gyms.

While Carey’s latest photos thrilled fans, concerns were recently raised about her health following a viral video from her Las Vegas performance, where she appeared to deliver a low-energy set, as per the publication.