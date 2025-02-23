 
Geo News

Mariah Carey leaves fans stunned with her golf night look

Mariah Carey's fans react to her 'snatchy' look during golf night at Topgolf as she donned all black for the day

By
Web Desk
|

February 23, 2025

Mariah Carey leaves fans stunned with her beauty during golf night
Mariah Carey leaves fans stunned with her beauty during golf night 

Mariah Carey left fans mesmerized after sharing a series of new photos while enjoying a night at Topgolf.

The 55-year-old music icon took to Instagram on Saturday to showcase her look while donning a sheer black lace bodysuit.

While posing at the golf club, Carey playfully captioned the post, "Reinventing golf attire."

Moreover, fans were quick to praise her timeless beauty, with comments like "snatched," "skinny legend," and "Damn, you look good!" flooding the post. 

Meanwhile, some even questioned how she continues to defy aging, with one fan writing, "Seriously, when are you gonna start aging?"

According to Daily Mail, Carey has previously revealed her photography secrets, emphasizing the importance of good lighting. 

In regards to this, she once shared on the Las Culturistas podcast, "I can't with the overhead lighting," while adding that she avoids harsh lights in elevators, doorways, and gyms.

While Carey’s latest photos thrilled fans, concerns were recently raised about her health following a viral video from her Las Vegas performance, where she appeared to deliver a low-energy set, as per the publication. 

Tyla reflects on convincing her parents to support music career
Tyla reflects on convincing her parents to support music career
Actor gets honest about first Marvel movie experience
Actor gets honest about first Marvel movie experience
Meghan Markle takes her behavior to a ‘different level'
Meghan Markle takes her behavior to a ‘different level'
'James Bond' star reacts to big change in 007 studio
'James Bond' star reacts to big change in 007 studio
'Anora' dominates with three big wins amid Oscars buzz
'Anora' dominates with three big wins amid Oscars buzz
Rihanna breaks silence on fashion struggles after becoming mom
Rihanna breaks silence on fashion struggles after becoming mom
Keanu Reeves gives latest update on 'Constantine 2'
Keanu Reeves gives latest update on 'Constantine 2'
Meghan Markle faces major 'As Ever' setback after shocking rejection
Meghan Markle faces major 'As Ever' setback after shocking rejection