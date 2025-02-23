Photo: Ben Affleck keeping his composure amid Gillian Anderson new crush: Source

Ben Affleck reportedly fancies his Animals co-star, Gillian Anderson.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the former husband of Jennifer Lopez has been over the moon since he has been paired with Gillian Anderson in the flick which was previously given to Matt Damon.

In addition to this, the source mentioned that the acting sensation has been “love-struck” with the 56-year-old star and has been raving about her looks.

Nonetheless, the Daredevil is not letting his emotions meddle with his directorial work.

“But Ben is a true pro,” the source expressed and noted, “So he won't let his pent-up emotions get in the way of delivering his usual polished performances.”

Speaking of the movie’s female lead, the insider remarked, “and Gillian is known for being a stickler when it comes to her acting craft.”

For those unversed, the thriller movie’s synopsis reads as, “Desperate to pay their son's ransom, a mayoral candidate and his wife resort to extreme measures, revealing dark secrets they never intended to bring to light.”