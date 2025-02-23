Billy Crystal opens up about devastating LA wildfire aftermath

Billy Crystal opens up about devastating wildfire aftermath

Billy Crystal has opened up about how he and his wife, Janice Crystal, are moving forward little by little each day after losing their home in the LA wildfires.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Keep Memory Alive’s The Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas on February 22, the 76-year-old revealed, “It's a loaded life right now for us. We will be married 55 years in June; we’ve been through all kinds of hard things, but this is the most difficult thing you could possibly imagine.”

“We're doing okay because we have great family support, our daughters have been magnificent, and every day you inch forward. That's all I can tell you,” Billy added.

Previously, the City Slickers star told the same outlet that his house in Pacific Palisades burnt down on January 8, 2025.

He and his wife, Janice, lived there for 46 years and raised their children and grandchildren in that home.

At that time, Billy said, "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy.”

"Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken, of course but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this," the Analyze This actor stated.

Billy went on to note that he and his family were "praying for the safety of the firefighters and first responders," who eventually put the fires out.

For the uninformed, from January 7 to 31, 2025, 14 big wildfires burnt in Los Angeles and San Diego County, California.

They killed at least 29 people, made more than 200,000 people evacuate their homes, destroyed over 18,000 buildings and burnt more than 57,000 acres of land.