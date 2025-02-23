 
Geo News

Prince Andrew controversy: Pressure mounts on Duke to address Jeffrey Epstein ties

US attorney urges Prince Andrew to publically address Jeffrey Epstein controversy

By
Web Desk
|

February 23, 2025

Prince Andrew controversy: Pressure mounts on Duke to address Jeffrey Epstein ties

Prince Andrew has been urged to break his silence on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as a U.S. attorney tells him the public deserves answers.

Since his 2019 Newsnight interview, where he spoke about his friendship with the convicted sex offender, Andrew has remained quiet on the issue.

Now, US attorney Gloria Allred has told The Mirror that staying silent does not help the victims or the Duke of York’s own reputation.

She stressed that if young women were harmed by Epstein, even if not by Andrew himself, he should speak out and support those affected.

"We can handle the truth, and the public deserves the truth because he gave that interview, and since he's gone radio silent on the whole issue,” Allred said.

She added, "I don't think he's helping himself. I don't think he's helping the victims, and this isn'tjust about public relations. I mean, this is about what's the duty of anyone?

"If young women are hurt, if young women are in peril if young women who are vulnerable were taken advantage of, even by Jeffrey Epstein, not necessarily by him, why can't they speak about it?"

Meghan Markle takes her behavior to a ‘different level'
Meghan Markle takes her behavior to a ‘different level'
Billy Crystal opens up about devastating LA wildfire aftermath
Billy Crystal opens up about devastating LA wildfire aftermath
Lady Gaga to send special wedding invite to mentor Bradley Cooper: Source
Lady Gaga to send special wedding invite to mentor Bradley Cooper: Source
Meghan Markle turning private moments into promotions and it ‘doesn't sit well'
Meghan Markle turning private moments into promotions and it ‘doesn't sit well'
Jimmy Kimmel reveals 'dream guest' he wants to interview after 22 years on air
Jimmy Kimmel reveals 'dream guest' he wants to interview after 22 years on air
King Charles urged to go against Prince Andrew for greater cause
King Charles urged to go against Prince Andrew for greater cause
Kanye West responds to divorce rumours with Bianca Censori?
Kanye West responds to divorce rumours with Bianca Censori?
Kylie Jenner gets bad news about her hairstylist
Kylie Jenner gets bad news about her hairstylist