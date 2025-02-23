Prince Andrew controversy: Pressure mounts on Duke to address Jeffrey Epstein ties

Prince Andrew has been urged to break his silence on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as a U.S. attorney tells him the public deserves answers.

Since his 2019 Newsnight interview, where he spoke about his friendship with the convicted sex offender, Andrew has remained quiet on the issue.

Now, US attorney Gloria Allred has told The Mirror that staying silent does not help the victims or the Duke of York’s own reputation.

She stressed that if young women were harmed by Epstein, even if not by Andrew himself, he should speak out and support those affected.

"We can handle the truth, and the public deserves the truth because he gave that interview, and since he's gone radio silent on the whole issue,” Allred said.

She added, "I don't think he's helping himself. I don't think he's helping the victims, and this isn'tjust about public relations. I mean, this is about what's the duty of anyone?

"If young women are hurt, if young women are in peril if young women who are vulnerable were taken advantage of, even by Jeffrey Epstein, not necessarily by him, why can't they speak about it?"