Leonardo Di Caprio happy to be Austin Butler's 'love guru:' Source

Leonardo Di Caprio and Austin Butler are reportedly in touch since Kaia Gerber split

February 23, 2025

Photo: Leonardo Di Caprio happy to be Austin Butler's 'love guru:' Source

Austin Butler is reportedly following in Leonardo Di Caprio’s footsteps when it comes to dating.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Austin is well aware of his position as the “It guy” in the industry and wants to play the field after calling it quits Kaia Gerber.

A source close to the Elvis star even claimed that he has been seeking advice from none other than the Titanic hitmaker, who has been known for his elite bachelor lifestyle.

"Leo's happy to pass on his expertise to a young stud that he believes is worthy to follow in his footsteps," the tipster tattled.

They also mentioned, "Leo's like his love guru, pointing him to women who won't expect too much in terms of a relationship.”

“But are happy to bask in his stardom for a while," the source remarked in conclusion.

This report comes amid claims that Austin has already found his new paramour and is reportedly seeing a woman named, Alice, whom he met while filming Caught Stealing in NYC.

“When his relationship with Kaia started to fall apart, he sought peace with someone outside the industry. He wants a quieter, more serious life now," a different source remarked about the 33-year-old actor.

