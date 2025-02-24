Skai Jackson opens up about joys of new motherhood

Skai Jackson opened up about the joys and blessings that has come up with her role as a new mother.

On Friday, February 21, the 22-year-old actress marked her first appearance at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors in Los Angeles, after giving to her son Kasai.

The Disney alum talked about her experience of motherhood and told People that it has "been so positive."

"I love being a new mom. It's just so exciting. So exciting," Jackson told the outlet.

As the Jessie star made her first public outing she started to miss her son, "I'm here tonight, I'm already missing my baby," said the newly minted mom.

"But it's been a great month with my new little one," she added.

For those unversed Jackson, who welcomed Kasai with her boyfriend announced the birth of her first child on January 26 on her social media.

In the announcement post, the actress shared an adorable photo of her newborn's hands.

The Man in the White Van actress further told the publisher during Friday's event that she has been luckiest to have "such amazing support" as she handles her new journey of motherhood.

"So it's not too bad. But he's definitely giving me a run for my money," she said jokingly of Kasai. "He's such a big baby, eats so much... but it's something that I love. I love seeing my baby every day."