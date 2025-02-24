Paris Hilton rings in her birthday with star-studded bash at home

Paris Hilton is celebrating her birthday with a star-studded bash.

On Saturday, February 22, the DJ and singer marked her 44th born-day with an at-home party in Los Angeles.

Hilton's celebrity friends including Julia Fox, Anya Taylor, Jessica Alba Joy, Sofía Vergara, Sydney Sweeney, Sia, and BLACKPINK's Lisa joined her to commemorate her special day.

Snoop Dogg was also among the attendees who sang "Happy Birthday" to Hilton while a cake was brought out.

The mom of two who turned 44 on Thursday, February 17, shared glimpses of her big day with a series of snaps and videos on her Instagram Stories.

In one of the Stories Hilton can be seen carrying her son Pheonix in a ball pit while in an earlier one, she walked in a multi-color outdoor area.

It is pertinent to mention that Hilton is a mom to two children, a son Phoenix, and a London, 15 months, with her husband Carter Reum.

On February 17 Kris Jenner, who is Hilton's long-time family friend, wished her with a series of throwback snaps on her social media account.

“Happy birthday @ParisHilton!!! You radiate beauty inside and out, and you are such an inspiration to everyone around you,” The Kardashians star wrote. “You are an incredible mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, and friend, the most amazing business woman and entrepreneur, and I admire and adore you so much.”