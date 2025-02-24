 
Meghan Markle praised for making things ‘interesting' with natural brand

Meghan Markle is lauded for her new social media strategy after Instagram debut

February 24, 2025

Meghan Markle is told she is doing an amazing job with her new Instagram handle.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has garnered 2M followers within two months of the introduction of her page, has made things ‘interesting’ for herself.

Renae Smith, founder and director of The Atticism told the Express: "This is where things get interesting.

"Meghan is moving away from the more reserved, royal-adjacent image and leaning into a style of content that mirrors influencers rather than public figures.

"That shift isn’t a mistake—it’s actually much more aligned with her natural brand."

She added: "If she continues to post regularly and build engagement, brand deals are absolutely on the table. At 1.9 million followers, she falls into the mega-influencer category.

"Industry standards suggest influencers at this level can command anywhere from £8,000 ($10,000) to £12,000 ($15,000) per sponsored post, depending on engagement.

