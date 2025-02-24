Timothee Chalamet wins best actor at 2025 SAG awards

Timothee Chalamet was crowned as the best actor at the 2025 SAG Awards.

On Sunday, February 23 at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, the actor won the honor for his work playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

The Dune: Part Two star started his acceptance speech by expressing his gratitude to his date to the event- his mother Nicole Flender.

"I was not expecting this at all," Chalamet began.'

"I'll start by thanking my mother who I'm here with tonight. She has been working at Actors Equity for 40 years, the stage union," he continued.

Sharing that he had been working to play Bob Dylan in his biopic for the past five years, he noted, "I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artist, Mr. Bob Dylan, a true American hero. And it was the honor of a lifetime playing him."

"I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is I'm really in pursuit of greatness," he concluded his speech giving a special shoutout to the entertainers who have inspired him.

"I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats. I'm inspired by the greats here tonight. I'm as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis, as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there, so I'm deeply grateful to that. This doesn't signify that, but it's a little more fuel. It's a little more ammo to keep going."