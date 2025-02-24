Lindsay Lohan's father arrested for allegedly assaulting wife Kate Major

Lindsay Lohan is in hot waters for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife Kate Major.

Michael Lohan, 64, was charged with “continuous violence against the family” and arrested in Texas on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six.

Per the reports, Major, 42, was at a doctor’s appointment when Michael was spotted in the parking lot of the building and officers were called.

The estranged wife then filed a report, accusing Lohan of flipping her out of a chair a few days earlier.

She was found to have bruising and complained of pain and discomfort. Lohan is currently in police custody on a $30,000 bond.

Michael and Major, who married in 2014, have been estranged since 2018. She then filed for divorce a little over a month after being arrested for domestic battery—requesting full custody of their sons, Landon and Logan.

Michael also shares daughters Lindsay and Aliana as well as sons Michael Lohan Jr. and Dakota Lohan with his ex-wife, Dina Lohan, whom he was married to from 1985 to 2007.

This isn't Lohan's first arrest as he was previously put behind bars in 2020 for allegedly being “physically abusive.”

In June 2024, the police also got involved during a heated confrontation between the pair.