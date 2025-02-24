2025 SAG awards: Kieran Culkin makes hilarious joke celebrating big win

Kieran Culkin added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Accepting the trophy for his outstanding performance in the film A Real Pain, the 42-year-old actor said he hadn't prepared a speech before making a joke about the weight of his statuette.

"Oh my gosh. Wow Thank you SAG-AFTRA for this incredibly heavy award,” Kieran began his award-acceptance speech.

The Succession star further said, "Believe it or not, this actually means a lot to me, it does, it's hard to be sincere after that, or in general. It's a huge honour. I haven't said anything.”

Revealing that Jesse Eisenberg cast him in the film without seeing him, he said, “I do want to talk about one actor, Jesse Eisenberg, who's a great actor, a great director, a brilliant scene partner - and please wrap it up - I'm going to say something without Jesse.”

"For those of you who don't know, he cast me without seeing me or seeing me in anything but he cast me because his sister told him to, he has a lot of faith in her, which is sweet,” continued the actor.

"So thank you Jesse for putting me in this movie but I want to take a moment to thank your sister Hallie Thank you Hallie, for thinking of me, and putting my name in your stupid brother's ear,” Kieran added.

For those unversed, the Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 23, 2025.