Kensington Palace announcement on Kate Middleton sparks reactions

Kensington Palace’s new statement about Kate Middleton has sparked reactions from fashion experts.

The Palace’s spokesperson created a stir after they revealed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, wants people to focus on her work, rather than her fashion choices.

The statement did not sit well with the Royal fans and Kate received backlash. However, the Palace’s representative clarified the statement on GB News, saying the comments were his own and did not come from the Princess.

“To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales. The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales,” they said.

Following the clarification, Ali Lees, a personal stylist at Inspired Styling, expressed their delight on the announced as they breathed a "sigh of relief."

"The latest update from Kensington Palace on Princess Kate's wardrobe will bring a sigh of relief to avid fashion fans and those in the fashion industry alike,” Lees told the publication.

She continued: "Princess Kate has a unique style among the royals, mixing designer clothing with high street buys.

"She's also well known for 'outfit repeating'. This makes her style savvy, but more importantly, very relatable to the public.

"We all love hearing when Kate is wearing Zara, for example, as the clothes are at an accessible price point that resonates and inspires us.

"Many high-end British fashion houses receive a boost to their business when the Princess of Wales is pictured wearing their designs for important official engagements.

"The latest update from Kensington Palace will no doubt give these designers reassurance that they will continue to benefit in future."