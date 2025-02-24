 
Shakira cancels another show due to circumstances 'out of my hands'

Shakira recently canceled her show in Peru due to health issues

February 24, 2025

Shakira cancels another show due to circumstances 'out of my hands'

Shakira postponed another concert just a week after canceling her show in Lima, Peru, due to safety concerns.

Taking to her X handle, the 48-year-old singer announced the cancellation of her much-anticipated show in Medellín, Colombia.

“My Medellín people! It hurts me greatly to not be able to get up on stage and sing for you with the desire that I had,” she wrote.

The Waka Waka hitmaker continued, “My sons were excited to visit Medellín, as was I to be reunited with you and share all the surprises that I had prepared for you.”

Expressing her disappointment over the postponement, Shakira penned she canceled the show due to circumstances "out of my hands."

“I am very sorry for the inconvenience, especially for those who have traveled. It’s out of my hands and those of my production team, but I am sure that we will soon find a new date to celebrate together,” added the songstress.

