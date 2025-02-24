Sarah Ferguson sends important message to Prince William, Harry amid their rift

Sarah Ferguson sends important message to Prince William, Harry amid rift

Sarah Ferguson has apparently sent a crucial message to Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry with her latest move.

The Prince of Wales and the duke are currently not on speaking terms.

Prince Andrew’s former wife seemingly sent the message to the royal brothers after a special meeting with Dr Tessy Ojo, the CEO of the Diana Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a photo with Ojo saying, “Had a very special meeting with Dr @TessyOjo this week, discussing the incredible work of The @DianaAward in supporting and empowering young people across the world, as well as how I can help to ensure that this vital work continues.”

She continued "As a much loved sister-in-law and dear friend, Diana’s unwavering commitment and dedication to young people was truly inspiring and it was deeply moving to see her legacy of compassion and kindness carried forward through the remarkable work of The Diana Award.”

Apparently sending a special message to William and Harry, Sarah said “I really am honoured to continue supporting their efforts in her name.”

Meanwhile, despite their ongoing rift, Prince William and Prince Harry had been supporting the charity established in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana.