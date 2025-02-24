Victoria Beckham's plans for Harper's beauty empire are out

Harper Beckham’s mother Victoria is reportedly on the hunt to turn her daughter into the next Kylie Jenner.

Insight into this intention has been shared by an inside source close that is well placed.

This insider spoke to Closer magazine about this and started by saying, “They’ve been working on ideas for her brand, which has become far clearer over the last couple of years as Harper has developed a passion for make-up.”

For those unversed, Kylie also started her Kylie Cosmetics empire by sharing a makeup tutorial to her mother Kris Jenner’s Instagram, using non other than Victoria Beckham’s products.

So as of right now, “Victoria is impressed with how Kris Jenner turned Kylie into the youngest US billionaire with her line and is now looking at helping Harper achieve huge success”.

In this she’s also “insisting her new series will be the platform to launch both her and her billion-dollar beauty brand.”