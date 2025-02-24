Kate Middleton, Prince William concerned for George, Charlotte and Louis: Reason revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be concerned for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This has been claimed by Prince William and Kate’s former royal aide, Jason Knauf.

According to the Vanity Fair, Jason Knauf appeared in an interview on 60 Minutes Australia and said that technology and social media were one of the royal couple’s greatest parental worries.

The former aide said, “The biggest thing we've talked about most, especially in those early years, was how he and the Princess were going to prepare their children for life in the public eye.”

Knauf noted that William “knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones. I definitely saw the worried mum and dad behind the scenes.”

Kate and William have spoken several times about their concerns regarding devices like tablets and mobile phones and the impact they will have on children.

Back in 2018, the future king and queen had paid a visit to the BBC, where they said: "I saw that my friends and peers were worried about the risks of the very powerful tools we were putting in our children's hands."