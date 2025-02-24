 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William concerned for George, Charlotte and Louis: Reason revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William have spoken several times about their concerns

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Kate Middleton, Prince William concerned for George, Charlotte and Louis: Reason revealed
Kate Middleton, Prince William concerned for George, Charlotte and Louis: Reason revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be concerned for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This has been claimed by Prince William and Kate’s former royal aide, Jason Knauf.

According to the Vanity Fair, Jason Knauf appeared in an interview on 60 Minutes Australia and said that technology and social media were one of the royal couple’s greatest parental worries.

The former aide said, “The biggest thing we've talked about most, especially in those early years, was how he and the Princess were going to prepare their children for life in the public eye.”

Knauf noted that William “knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones. I definitely saw the worried mum and dad behind the scenes.”

Kate and William have spoken several times about their concerns regarding devices like tablets and mobile phones and the impact they will have on children.

Back in 2018, the future king and queen had paid a visit to the BBC, where they said: "I saw that my friends and peers were worried about the risks of the very powerful tools we were putting in our children's hands."

Patrick Schwarzenegger opens up about 'outrageous' role in 'The White Lotus'
Patrick Schwarzenegger opens up about 'outrageous' role in 'The White Lotus'
Meghan Markle completely distancing herself from Prince Harry to prove a point
Meghan Markle completely distancing herself from Prince Harry to prove a point
Tina Knowles spills the tea on Beyonce's unbelievable 2025 Grammy win
Tina Knowles spills the tea on Beyonce's unbelievable 2025 Grammy win
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive exciting news from US after Meghan's secret phone calls
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive exciting news from US after Meghan's secret phone calls
Prince William villainous role exposed as close ally re-emerges amid Meghan's rise
Prince William villainous role exposed as close ally re-emerges amid Meghan's rise
Drake overtakes Kendrick Lamar for No.1 spot on Billboard
Drake overtakes Kendrick Lamar for No.1 spot on Billboard
Ben Affleck wants to find ‘lasting love' with someone like ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck wants to find ‘lasting love' with someone like ex Jennifer Garner
Meghan Markle shares major life update after reaching out to Kate Middleton video
Meghan Markle shares major life update after reaching out to Kate Middleton