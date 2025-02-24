Prince William, Kate almost lost chance to announce Princess Charlotte's birth

Princess Charlotte's birth announcement in 2015 was almost leaked early to the press, according to a former royal aide.

Former royal aide Jason Knauf confessed to being at the center of the fortunately avoided mishap in a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

"You know, you have hundreds and hundreds of journalists and photographers from all over the world that arrive in London, camping outside trying to get their spot," he shared.

"Meanwhile behind the scenes, you have a very pregnant member of the royal family and her husband who are trying to get their lives organized for the arrival of a different child," he continued.

Knauf got to know about Charlotte’s birth even before the Royal Family. He was given a note with details about the birth to write a press release.

Knauf recalled: "We weren’t going to announce it for another couple of hours, and I had this piece of paper to go write this press release.”

“I'm still out there with hundreds of journalists trying to have a game face, and then I couldn’t find the piece of paper, and I think I had dropped it somewhere on the street,” he continued.

"Which we managed to get through, but not announce it," Knauf added. "But somewhere on that street the entire time was a piece of paper that said there had been a little princess born, what time and how much she weighed."

He confessed that he "never found" the note, and "Neither did any of the media though, so that's all that really mattered."

Fortunately, Princess Charlotte's birth announcement went smoothly, with Prince William and Princess Kate appearing with the newborn on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2.