Kanye West shares favourite artist name on social media

Apart from offensive tweets, Kanye West shared a post that revealed what he believed to be the top artist.



“SZA IS TOP 5 ARTIST RIGHT NOW,” he penned. Along with her, Ye also raved about Tyler, The Creator, who he claimed still loved him despite his endless controversies.

“My daughter’s second favorite artist still loves me. As rappers We all like one big family. And I’m that ****** that still shows out even when there’s white people around,” he wrote after in a post he celebrated the acquittal of A$AP Rocky was liked by Tyler.

However, the picture does not appear to be rosy regarding the Power hitmaker's inner circle.

For example, Ty Dolla $ign, a close collaborator of the Grammy winner, without naming him, wrote a post on Instagram Stories, “I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY.”

To make his reference more obvious, he also removed the sign of ¥$ from his Instagram bio.

Travis Scott, another friend of Ye, seemed to have unfollowed him on social media following his latest hateful outbursts on the internet.