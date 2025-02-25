Keanu Reeves shares rare insight into romance with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves can tell a thing or two about long-lasting love amid his relationship with Alexandra Grant.

"Sharing, communicating, you know, supporting," were the key takeaways as the actor spoke to E! News on Monday about his seven-year-long healthy relationship.

The John Wick star, 60, first met the artist, 51, at a dinner party in 2009. He then contributed poetry to two of her books Ode to Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016.

The pair also co-founded a small publishing imprint X Artists' Books in 2017 alongside Jessica Fleischmann before officially starting dating in 2018.

"We have been on a couple of trips together on the motorcycle and we have enjoyed it," the Matrix star recalled.

"Since then, we have not done it again. [But] there's no declaration of like, 'I'm never riding with you again because you're crazy.'"

Reeves, who also cofounded ARCH Motorcycle with Gard Hollinger in 2011, noted that Grant is more likely to be the faster rider.

"I would imagine, yeah," he told the publication.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star has previously dated Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, Oscar-winning screenwriter Sofia Coppola, and the late David Lynch's assistant Jennifer Syme—who died in a 2001 car accident after welcoming their stillborn daughter in 1999.