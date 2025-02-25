Lily Allen recalls her 'red flag' with first boyfriend

Lily Allen is taking a trip down memory lane, all the way back to the first time she dated someone.

The singer, 39, ended up spilling the beans on her "incredibly red flag" behaviour as she was discussing the topic of intimacy around children in a recent episode of her podcast Miss Me?, which she hosts with Miquita Oliver.

“As soon as I got my first boyfriend, Lester, complete transference of intimacy. Not only did I not want to touch or be cuddled or be kissed by anyone in my family, I couldn't engage in it with them either. It was like, this person is where I’ve put that now,” the Smile singer said on the show.

She continued, “It’s incredibly like, red flag, codependent behavior that I just put all of my emotional dependency on one person.”

Allen--who recently separated from husband David Harbour after four years of marriage—shares daughters Marnie Rose, 12, and Ethel Mary, 13, with another ex-husband, Sam Cooper.

Allen then moved back to the topic of intimacy with kids, revealing each of her kids seeks it differently.

“One of them, when I say give me a kiss, she just puts her forehead forward for me to kiss her on the forehead,” she said. “And the other one wants full on kisses on the lips. And yeah, I don't have a problem with either. Whatever they want. Whatever they’re comfortable with.”