Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie’s secret to happy marriage revealed

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s marriages are considered one of the strongest marriages of the Royal family, an expert has pointed out.

Ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh’s 61st birthday, Royal expert Jennie Bond shared insights into the sweet bond they share.

She claimed the couple will likely enjoy a quiet dinner with close friends and may exchange small and thoughtful gifts.

Noting the duo has a strong and loving marriage built on deep friendship, mutual respect, and support, Bond said Sophie still finds Edward charming.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, Sophie said, “They’ve both spoken recently about how their life together is full of laughter and humour, so a jokey gift might well be on its way to Edward.”

“Or perhaps she came across something on their visit to Nepal. And I’m sure he’d like nothing better than a cosy dinner with his wife and perhaps a few good friends,” she added.

On the strong foundation of their marriage, the expert added, “I think the strength of their marriage is rooted in a deep and lasting friendship, along with a healthy dollop of mutual attraction and true love.”

“She still finds Edward quite dashing and I’m sure he would agree that Sophie is as beautiful today as she was when they married. I think he is immensely proud of his wife.

“They are companions both on and off duty,” she continued. “They share notes about their work and talk through their speeches.”

“Sophie has joked about how Edward gives her valuable support and advice, though she admits that she doesn’t always take it. That’s definitely a sign of a balanced, equal and supportive relationship.”