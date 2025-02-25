Cameron Mathison gives major life update after losing home in LA fires

Cameron Mathison has assured his fans that he's "fine" after losing his home in the California wildfires.

The General Hospital actor gave his fans a new life update by posting a video on social media.

“Just want to give everybody a really quick update,” he explained in a clip. “Since the fire, I’ve received so much unbelievable support and a lot of questions as to how I’m doing and if I have a place to stay now.”

The 55-year-old star shared that the "first three weeks were a little tricky," but now he is staying at a rental house in Silver Lake, California.

“It has some levels to it, which is really nice, cold plunge is on the roof, which is nice,” he added.

Cameron also thanked his co-stars who helped him in his difficult time.

“I’ve had places to stay from my friends and I’ve had dishes given to me and towels and sheets and clothes and I’m going to forget some things but so much kindness and generosity and I just wanted to say thanks to everybody that I haven’t posted about everything but I just love you guys,” said the All My Children star.

“It’s been logistically and emotionally a lot for myself and my kids and family and day by day chipping away making progress,” he continued.

“I’m so grateful to have a place to stay, which makes it a lot easier and also the support from all of you. I really do love you guys,” added Cameron.