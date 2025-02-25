Renee Zellweger proves career move dubbed 'mistake' was right

Renee Zellweger is back in the spotlight for 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

When Renée Zellweger faced intense scrutiny over her weight and personal life, she decided to take a break from acting and focus on her health. But she was advised against doing so by people who thought it would be a big mistake.

“A lot of people told her she was making a mistake. But it was more important to Renée to get in a healthy frame of mind and live a normal life outside of the Hollywood spotlight,” a tipster told Radar Online.

"During her time away, she explored new passions – writing music, studying international law, building a house, rescuing two dogs and cherishing time with family and a close friend facing health struggles,” they shared.

The actress had to quickly gain around 30lbs for the first two Bridget Jones movies, leading doctors to warn her that she'd die if she didn't stop immediately. She then decided against making drastic changes to her weight for film roles.

Fast forward to the present, Zellweger is in the spotlight again for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

The actress looked happy at the premiere, supported by her beau Ant Anstead and his kids Amelie, 20, and Archie, 18.

"She was thrilled to have Ant join her at the premiere and show him off," the insider said. "It goes to show how comfortable she is with this relationship."

Two-time Oscar winner Zellweger first played beloved Bridget Jones in the 2001 romcom Bridget Jones Diary. She has since reprised the role in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason three years later, Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016, and finally Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in 2025.